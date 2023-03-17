Sean Ardoin performs at Salvation Army’s Empty Bowl fundraiser

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Salvation Army of Lake Charles works hard every day for those who can’t provide for themselves. One way they raise funds is through the Empty Bowl fundraiser.

The annual event has been held for more than 13 years. Thursday night at L’Abuerge, zydeco musician Sean Ardoin provided entertainment to guests as they enjoyed soup made by local chefs in bowls handcrafted by local artists.

“We wouldn’t exist here without Southwest Louisiana, the people of Lake Charles and surrounding areas. If they don’t give, those people don’t get help. There are many organizations here in Lake Charles trying to help people, but when they give back to us, we’re able to give it right back and it stays here in Southwest Louisiana,” said Lt. Tim Morrison of the Salvation Army.

