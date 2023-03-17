50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

New home blessed as family moves in

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 6:16 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There are many across SWLA who are still attempting to recover from the damage that Hurricane Laura caused. But one Lake Charles family can finally put that behind them in the safety of their new home.

Like many, the Leday family had been living in an apartment since the storm. Now, thanks to the hard work of many volunteers, they can rest easy alongside their granddaughter in a new permanent home.

As the Ledays moved in, members of Presbytery South of Louisiana came out to bless the home alongside the volunteers that made this possible.

Operations director Greta Willis said, “They just been so touched and so moved by this whole project, and we are so happy to be able to give this House to them and have them have a place. That they can call home and they can be proud of and they can feel a real part of their community.”

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social Security Money
Potential change to Social Security benefits could impact people with disabilities
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
Lindsey Racquel Fontenot, 36, of Iowa Colony, Texas, was killed in a four-vehicle accident on...
One killed in crash near Duson
The parents of a child who died in October 2022 have been arrested on murder charges in...
‘I think we all failed that kid,’ sheriff says after parents arrested in malnourished 12-year-old’s death

Latest News

New home blessed as family moves in
New home blessed as family moves in
SWLA Arrest Report - March 16, 2023
Cameron Parish sheriff's office
SWAT training scheduled for March 17 in Hackberry
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms arrive overnight, Tornado Watch in effect for Vernon parish only at this time...