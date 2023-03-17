New home blessed as family moves in

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There are many across SWLA who are still attempting to recover from the damage that Hurricane Laura caused. But one Lake Charles family can finally put that behind them in the safety of their new home.

Like many, the Leday family had been living in an apartment since the storm. Now, thanks to the hard work of many volunteers, they can rest easy alongside their granddaughter in a new permanent home.

As the Ledays moved in, members of Presbytery South of Louisiana came out to bless the home alongside the volunteers that made this possible.

Operations director Greta Willis said, “They just been so touched and so moved by this whole project, and we are so happy to be able to give this House to them and have them have a place. That they can call home and they can be proud of and they can feel a real part of their community.”

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.