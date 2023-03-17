New AA outreach center unveiled for St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church

50/50 Thursdays
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church unveiled their new outreach center on March 16, 2023.

The facility will be used as a meeting place for anonymous substance abuse groups and other organizations. The church held a ceremony to celebrate its construction.

Rev. Andrew Christiansen said, “Lake Charles, like many communities, has a lot of need. And this is a wonderful way...a wonderful maybe, perhaps, small way in the grand scheme of things. But I think, in this local setting, it will make a significant difference and impact the lives of people who live in Lake Charles.”

The church also plans to build a prayer garden and neighborhood park to the property at a later date.

