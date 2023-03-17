Jeff Davis School Board considering four-day school weeks

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - Four-day school weeks are a decision more school districts are opting for, including Cameron Parish. Acadia Parish will also be switching to a four-day school week next year.

Jeff Davis Parish School Board member Summer LeJeune recommended the topic be discussed at Thursday night’s school board meeting at the request of parents.

“So, we are in the very early stages of it,” LeJeune said. “I think there is a lot of misunderstanding that tonight would be a vote on it. It’s not, it’s strictly just opening it up, talks on it. The early, early stages to see if it is something that would fit Jeff Davis Parish.”

LeJeune said she has heard from several parents. Though most of them are in favor of four-day school weeks, she said some have their concerns.

“There is a lot more saying they’d like to, but surprisingly, more people than I thought wouldn’t,” LeJeune said. “I have quite a few saying it would be hard for babysitting reasons, or they wouldn’t have a sitter for that extra day that they’d be off.”

One parent spoke before the board, saying the decision has worked well for Cameron Parish. Among some of her points - students and teachers have less absences, students would have more time in core classes, and the district would save money on gas and electricity.

“It attracts teachers, because once you have taught in a four-day system there are so many pros to it,” a parent said. “It gives good teachers the incentive to work in our parish.”

The board recommended a parent and teacher survey to see if a four-day week is something worth looking into.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.