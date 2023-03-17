GOTTA EAT: Try this BBQ restaurant that’s also a museum

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A hidden gem of Westlake with a unique personality all its own, this restaurant started out as a BBQ food truck and became so much more.

“We have people travel all over the country to come here and enjoy our barbeque and the atmosphere they sit in,” says owner Jeanne Rose.

Jeanne and her husband Ken are two snowbirds from Ohio who decided to escape the cold and bring their mouth-watering barbecue food truck to Westlake. So, why here? They say they threw a dart at a map in Ken’s office and made their way down to SWLA.

“Well the first time she missed the whole map and the second time the dart landed about an inch north of Lake Charles. We found Westlake the next day and the rest is a love story” said Ken.

Take a trip down to their restaurant and you’ll be glad that dart landed where it did when you taste the food.

Neither Jeanne nor Ken were expecting to get bit by the bug of sweet southern hospitality. But once they did the couple decided to stay and build an entire restaurant around their food truck. That’s right, the food truck is still there as part of the building and is used as the kitchen.

“I don’t think we had ever really experienced true southern hospitality until we came to this part of Louisiana,” says Jeanne.

I have to say, the vibe in this restaurant is anything but boring. When you step inside, it’s so much more than a western theme. The restaurant actually doubles as a Winchester museum with many of the decorations showing off the history of the firearm company including some rare collectibles that date all the way back to 1866.

But, of course, you come to a restaurant to eat. And let me tell you, the food is top tier.

I decided to try out the brisket and rib combo for starters. The BBQ sauce is incomparable and the meat falls right off the bone! And since I couldn’t get enough, I also tried out the pulled pork nachos that are all loaded up with jalapeños and sour cream.

If you’re craving dessert, the ever-changing options are scattered all over the restaurant atop the paper towels.

Jeanne says they’re so good that “Sometimes people order our dessert first!”

So if you’re looking for an incredible BBQ experience or even just want a place to watch the game with your friends, swing by Jeanne’s Bourbon St. Barbeque and check out their menu here!

