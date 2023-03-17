50/50 Thursdays
Fourth person tied to Damarcus Ardoin killing

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Westlake, LA (KPLC) - A fourth person has been tied to the shooting death of Damarcus Ardoin, 25.

Ardoin, 25, was found shot to death in his residence in Dove Creek Community on Feb. 1.

While Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office officials have already made two arrests in the case and are looking for a third person, they announced an additional arrest warrant Friday morning. William D. Dennis, 24, of Lake Charles, is wanted for second-degree murder. Judge Kendrick Guidry set his bond at $250,000.

Justin J. Ned, 22, of DeQuincy, is also wanted on a charge of principal to second-degree murder.

Autoria “Tori” Lachney, 22, of Lake Charles, and Kevin E. Williams, Jr., 23, of Eunice, were arrested just days after the homicide. Both face one count of second-degree murder.

Kayla Vincent, spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Office, said detectives have attempted to locate Ned and Dennis but have been unsuccessful. 

She asked anyone with information on their whereabouts to call 337-491-3605. 

She also issued a reminder that anyone found to be assisting or harboring Ned or Dennis can be arrested.

