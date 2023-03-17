First Alert Forecast: Widespread rain and storms today, cold temperatures settling in.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Very active weather this morning here across Southwest Louisiana as the cold front we’ve been tracking has arrived. Rain and thunderstorm activity continues moving through, thankfully for us these storms have weakened quite a bit in the overnight period and the threat of additional severe weather for our area remains very low today. Periods of heavy rain though along with gusty winds and cloud to ground lightning will pose some dangers and with these storms rolling through during the morning commute, it’s important that you plan for extra travel time today before heading out the door.

Morning temps (KPLC)

Temperatures will drop through the day, so despite the warm start you’ll want to break out the coats and jackets for later this morning and the afternoon. Once the front moves through, temperatures will quickly fall out of the 70s and 60s into the 40s and 50s and stay there through the rest of the day and tonight.

Temperatures fall today. (KPLC)

Once the rain ends by this afternoon, a cloudy, blustery and cold evening sets up with temperatures dropping through the 40s this evening and wind chills in the 30s. The clouds linger into Saturday as we will see a weak upper disturbance cross the area and bring a slight chance of a few stray showers tomorrow. Highs on Saturday top out in the lower to middle 50s. The chill continues for Sunday as well with more clouds than sunshine and afternoon highs in the 50s. Temperatures by Monday morning will be cold enough for some frost across the area so you might want to consider protecting any new plants.

Cloud cover Saturday (KPLC)

Starting Tuesday we start to see a warmup into the 70s by the middle of next week. Another front looks to arrive by the end of next week, but it does not bring temperatures down as cold as what we will be seeing through the upcoming weekend.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.