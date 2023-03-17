First Alert Forecast: A chilly weekend, warmer weather returns next week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - This weekend will be cold with temperature well below normal for this time of year. Clouds will likely stick around all weekend and could keep morning lows from getting as cold, but afternoon highs could be cooler with clouds limiting sunshine. For now, the forecast will split the difference in the various models and call for lows in the low 40s and highs in the low 50s both Saturday and Sunday. We may see more breaks in the clouds by Sunday and that could allow temperatures to go cooler in the morning.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

With clouds expected I cannot 100% rule out a few showers especially Saturday, so I am including a 20% chance of rain. The air near the ground is going to be dry, so that rain may evaporate before it reaches the ground. Best chance of seeing rain would be areas south of I-10. One thing worth mentioning is that if we do get a lot of rain that evaporates it can cause the temperature to drop; evaporation is a cooling process. Bottomline, if you have outdoor plans over the weekend for sure plan on temperatures being well below normal; but rain is unlikely to be a major issue.

Monday morning will be the coldest morning and we could see frost in some areas. Clouds will once again be a forecast issue, so we will have to watch that over the next few days. However, if you have planted new plants recently or have plants that are blooming, you may need to plan to protect them Sunday night.

A warming trend begins on Tuesday as southerly winds return and we will see high temperature back to near 80 degrees by the end of next week!

Another cold front will bring rain on Friday and possibly a slight cooldown for next Saturday. But this will not be as cold as this weekend’s forecast!

