Fairview 8th grader from Allen Parish named finalist for Louisiana Student of the Year

Grant, LA (KPLC) - Each year schools throughout the state honor students of the year recognizing those who go above and beyond in and out of the classroom.

One of this year’s state finalists in from Southwest Louisiana.

“I have learned lessons that I will take with me throughout my entire life,” Fairview High eighth grader Carlee Pitre said.

Pitre is one of eight eighth-grade finalists for Louisiana Student of the Year.

“It’s an incredible honor especially coming from a small school like Fairview it’s just a humbling experience knowing I’m competing against some of the best eighth graders in the state,” Pitre said.

Pitre said she couldn’t have gotten to this point by herself.

“I think that without the teachers that I’ve had I wouldn’t be here today and they have truly been a part of transforming me into I’ve become,” Pitre said.

A person who has played a major part in that transformation is Carlee’s mother Courtney, she’s the librarian at Fairview High.

At an early age Carlee’s mom encouraged her to pick up a book and start reading.

“I’ve always been held to a higher standard than most of the students in my class when it comes to reading,” Pitre said.

Other than reading, Pitre said she enjoys writing, hunting, fishing and working on four wheelers with her dad.

She’s committed to her education but tries to keep a balanced lifestyle.

“I’ve been focused on school, grades and clubs for my entire life, and it’s always been so important to me, but I think that it’s also important to maintain a life outside of school,” Pitre said.

But like with all things, it hasn’t been without challenges.

“I had knee surgeries on both my knees going through all that rehab physical therapy and now being able to try out for cheer today is just like I’ve grown so much through that but it was definitely a struggle”

Pitre did make her cheer team. Her final interview is on March 27, with the student of year winners being announced on April 19.

