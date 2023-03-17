50/50 Thursdays
Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office warns of scammers claiming to be deputies

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a scam that has recently surfaced in the area.

Sheriff Tony Mancuso says scammers are claiming to be current or former Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies. The scammers will usually say that a warrant has been issued for the victim’s arrest for not reporting for a federal jury summons.

The scammer will advise the victim that they can either turn themselves in and be released after paying fees, pay the $900 fee by using a Bitcoin kiosk, or hang up which will lead to a deputy arriving at their home to arrest them.

Sheriff Mancuso reminds residents that most warrants they serve are in-person and that if law enforcement contacts you by phone regarding a warrant, they will never ask for money or any form of payment.

