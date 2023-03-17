Calcasieu Community Clinic available to patients who lose Medicaid coverage

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana is resuming Medicaid disenrollments, and at least 200,000 residents are at risk of losing benefits.

Medicaid rules expanded during the pandemic, giving those who not normally qualify for the benefits eligibility. Now that we’re on the tail-end of recovery, things are going back to normal.

“The first wave of letters are scheduled to go out May 1, and then persons will have about 60 days in order to submit their paperwork and income verification in order to prove they are within the 138 percent income guideline to receive Medicaid,” said Calcasieu Community Clinic Executive Director Kayla Rigney.

The 138 percent guideline is equivalent to someone making $9 an hour, putting at least 200,000 people who make more than that at risk for losing Medicaid. Rigney said don’t panic, because the Calcasieu Community Clinic is an alternative.

“We provide basic medical, dental, laboratory and vision care for those persons and prescription medication and all of this is done at 100 percent fee-subsidized, what that means to the patients is that they don’t pay anything,” Rigney said.

The clinic is 100 percent community funded, and patients will have no out-of-pocket expense.

“There is no co-pay, they come in here and we provide care for them, and they can take the money that they are making and use to meet their expenses,” Rigney said.

There are a few things to determine your eligibility. You want to make sure you are working and you’re able to provide proof income, identity and social security card, and you must be between the ages of 19 to 64.

“Our guidelines are over 400 percent of the federal poverty level. We expanded them a couple of years ago to account for the rising cost of housing in our area and we do go off of gross income,” Rigney said.

It is recommended for candidates who are interested, to call the community clinic at 337-478-8650 before walking in. Eligibility for this insurance program can be determined over the phone.

The clinic is open to new patient screening only on Thursdays at 4 p.m. You must bring with you a driver’s license or valid state I.D, social security card, printed pay stub from your employer and a printed tax return.

You can also be eligible for these services as well if you have just lost your job and you are able to show proof that you are looking for employment.

For more information on the application process and more, please visit calcasieucommunityclinic.com.

