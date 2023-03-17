50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Burmese python is one of the toughest invasive species in the world

The invasion has been difficult for officials to manage, partly because pythons are so hard to...
The invasion has been difficult for officials to manage, partly because pythons are so hard to find and trap.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Burmese python problem in Florida is still one of the most challenging invasive management issues in the world, according to a new report from the US Geological Survey.

The giant constrictor established a breeding population in Everglades National Park in 2000. Since then, their population has grown rapidly, as have their appetites for a wide range of animals.

The invasion has been difficult for officials to manage, partly because pythons are so hard to find and trap.

They live in the vast Everglades landscape and can camouflage themselves into the subtropical environment.

Even after all this time and research, it’s unclear how many actually live in the wild or how long they’ve been there.

USGS said eradication is currently impossible.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social Security Money
Potential change to Social Security benefits could impact people with disabilities
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Lindsey Racquel Fontenot, 36, of Iowa Colony, Texas, was killed in a four-vehicle accident on...
One killed in crash near Duson
The parents of a child who died in October 2022 have been arrested on murder charges in...
‘I think we all failed that kid,’ sheriff says after parents arrested in malnourished 12-year-old’s death

Latest News

Media was allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaughs' Moselle hunting...
Alex Murdaugh’s property, site of murders, about to sell
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about health care and prescription drug costs at the...
Biden calls for tougher penalties for execs of failed banks
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Grapevine Texas Police Department shows, Larry...
Former Air Force officer gets prison term for Capitol attack
0317_seaweed
Large seaweed blobs threaten Florida’s beaches