54-year-old man killed in Jeff Davis Parish crash

(VALENTYN SEMENOV | Envato)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Jeff Davis Parish, LA (KPLC) - A 54-year-old Ponchatoula man was killed in a single-vehicle crash this morning on I-10 in Jeff Davis Parish.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. just west of La. 26 and claimed the life of Phillip Cooper III, according to Trooper First Class Derek Senegal, spokesman for Troop D.

A 2016 Chevrolet pickup truck was going west on I-10 during a heavy rainstorm when it began hydroplaning, Senegal said. The driver lost control of the vehicle and traveled off the right side of the road where the Chevrolet rotated counter-clockwise, traveled through a ditch, and struck a tree.

Cooper, the rear-seat passenger, was not restrained and sustained fatal injuries, Senegal said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and two other occupants were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Senegal said a toxicology sample was obtained from the driver and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

