2023 St. Jude Dream Home construction underway

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Construction on the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home is now underway.

LaRocque Homes and Rock Solid Materials poured the slab early in the morning on March 16 in the Lakewood Pointe subdivision in Lake Charles. This is the second year Rock Solid has donated all the concrete for the project.

Kyle LaRocque says framing will begin soon on the 4 bedroom and 3 bath home.

Tickets will go on sale on June 6, 2023. So, be sure to mark your calendars because in 2022 they sold out in just 29 hours!

This year’s home will be given away on Nov. 15 and we’ll have updates on the home’s construction progress right here on the KPLC community page.

