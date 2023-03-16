Windy and warmer Thursday, storms rolling in Friday morning.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Temperatures are cool this morning but will be getting a little bit warmer in the overnight hours. They’ll be mostly in the 50s across southwest Louisiana thanks to winds turning from the South. That will pick up a little bit as we move into the afternoon. Later today, highs will rise to the mid-70s with increasing cloud cover thanks to gulf moisture.

Temperatures this afternoon. (KPLC)

A wind advisory goes into effect at 1:00 o’clock this afternoon and continues through late tonight for sustained winds of 15 to 25 mph and gusts at times over 30 to 35 mph.

Wind advisory this afternoon. (KPLC)

The late afternoon and early evening will bring a slight chance of showers ahead of thunderstorms across our northern parishes. Although, the cold front that will bring the heaviest rain and strongest storms will not reach the area until well after midnight. That line of storms will be moving across Southwest Louisiana early Friday morning and will have the potential for strong, perhaps damaging wind gusts and heavy downpours.

Storms moving in Friday morning. (KPLC)

After that, rain chances will continue but will become more scattered through Friday afternoon, with temperatures dropping quickly into the 50s. Some areas are likely to even stay in the 40s through the day tomorrow.

There is a possibility of a few light showers developing on the backside of the front Saturday morning as a small disturbance propagates past the area keeps skies cloudy and temperatures cooler, with highs in the upper 40s to near 50′s. Sunday should see some sun breaking through the cloud cover and temperatures beginning to warm a little, but we’ll keep it on the cool side through Monday with highs in the 50s.

Cloudy skies Saturday keeps temperatures cool. (KPLC)

Moving past Monday, the warming continues and we’re back in the 60s and 70s for the rest of the week

