What’s happening in SWLA: March 17-19

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - St. Patrick’s Day falls on Friday, March 17, this year, but Louisiana will be celebrating all weekend. This is a list of events happening around SWLA for the weekend of March 17-19, 2023. If you have an event you’d like added to the calendar, email us at news@kplctv.com. Happy St. Patrick’s Day!
Friday, March 17
- Live at the Lakefront at Civic Center Ampitheatre: Three Sheets at 6 p.m., The Main Entrée at 7:30 p.m., and Jarvis Jacob & The Gents at 9 p.m.
- MacFarlane’s St. Patrick’s Day Festival
- St. Patty’s Day Pub Crawl by LCHH Rotary Club: 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. at Panorama Music House
- Leprechaun Find at the Moss Bluff Library
- Free Crawfish Friday (St. Pats Edition): 5 p.m. at Juicy’s Lounge
- Boujee Voodoo Haunted History Ghost Tour: 6:45 p.m. - 8 p.m. at the Calcasieu Courthouse
- St. Patrick’s Day Party: 5 p.m. at Crying Eagle Brewery
- Perfectly Imperfect: CPSB Student Art Show opening reception: 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. at the Imperial Calcasieu Museum
- Yoga Under the Oak: 9 a.m. - 10 a.m. at the Imperial Calcasieu Museum
- St. Patrick’s Day Menagerie: 8 p.m. at Library Riot
- Benefit Concert for Hobo Hotel: 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. at Mellow Mushroom
- Bayou Blast 2023: 2 p.m. at Lake Charles Gun Club
- Gilding Lilly: CPSB Faculty Art Show opening reception: 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. at the Imperial Calcasieu Museum
- Southwest Jazz Concert: 6 p.m. at the DeRidder High School Auditorium
- Grace Gardens Mass Brick Dedication and Blessing: 11 a.m. by the Convent Chapel at Christus Oschner St. Patrick Hospital
Saturday, March 18
- St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl by the SWLA Firefighter’s Association starts at 4 p.m. at Rikenjaks
- War Journalists: Chasing Fire (Documentary Short and Filmmaker Talkback) by the McNeese Banners Series: 7 p.m. at McNeese Stokes Auditorium/Hardtner Hall
- CITGO E-Recycle Day: 8 a.m. - 11 a.m. at West-Cal Arena & Event Center
- Casey Donahew: 8 p.m. at the Golden Nugget Grand Event Center
- Reptile Encounter: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Riverside Park
- “Live Sorrowful Mysteries of the Rosary”: 1 p.m. at St. Henry Catholic Church
- Families Helping Families’ Bunny Stop & Hop: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. at 324 W Hale St.
- Anniversary Parade: 12 p.m. in downtown Leesville
- Third Saturday Bluegrass Jam: 12 p.m. at the Beauregard Museum in DeRidder
- Spring Into Life: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Veterans Park in DeRidder
- Teen Virtual Reality Program: 1:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. at the Sulphur Regional Branch Library
- Unity Baptist Craft Fair: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at 19373 Lake Charles Hwy. in DeRidder
Sunday, March 19
- Lake Charles Symphony Brass Quintet: 4 p.m. at Historic Cash and Carry Building
Multi-Day
- Rhea Lana’s Spring Consignment Shopping Event: March 17-23 at the former Hollister Store in the Prien Lake Mall
- Pride and Prejudice: March 17-19 at the ACTS Theatre
- Coppelia by the Lake Area Ballet Theatre: March 17-18 at the McNeese Tritico Theatre
- Iowa Rabbit Festival: March 17-18 at the Burton Coliseum
- Hunter’s Education Course: March 17-18 at Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office Training Academy
- “Swamp STOL” aviation event: March 17-18 at the Jennings Airport
- SWLA District Senior Games: March 18-30 at McNeese State University
- McNeese Baseball vs. Yale: March 17-19 at the Joe Miller Ball Park
- American Impressionism exhibit: March 16-25 at Historic City Hall
- Lauren Marie Breaux: Mardi Gras Morning exhibit: March 16-18 at Historic City Hall
- Troy Guilbeaux art exhibit: March 16-24 at Historic City Hall
