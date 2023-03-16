What’s happening in SWLA: March 17-19

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - St. Patrick’s Day falls on Friday, March 17, this year, but Louisiana will be celebrating all weekend. This is a list of events happening around SWLA for the weekend of March 17-19, 2023. If you have an event you’d like added to the calendar, email us at news@kplctv.com. Happy St. Patrick’s Day!

Friday, March 17

Saturday, March 18

Sunday, March 19

Lake Charles Symphony Brass Quintet : 4 p.m. at Historic Cash and Carry Building

Multi-Day

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.