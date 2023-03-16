50/50 Thursdays
Two arrested following pursuit of stolen vehicle that ended in Iowa

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Iowa, LA (KPLC) - Two individuals, one of them a juvenile, have been arrested following a vehicle pursuit that started near the City of Scott and ended in the Town of Iowa, according to Louisiana State Police Troop D.

Trooper Derek Senegal says a Trooper with Troop I spotted a vehicle that had been reported stolen out of the Baton Rouge area near the City of Scott early this morning, March 16, 2023. The trooper called for assistance as they followed the vehicle west along I-10.

Once additional troopers arrived to assist, they initiated a pursuit starting in Jeff Davis. The vehicle would exit I-10 to travel through LeBleu Settlement where authorities were able to use tire deflation devices that managed to deflate two of the vehicle’s tires. However, the driver continued by traveling down Hwy 383 south and then back onto I-10 westbound.

Eventually, the vehicle moved onto Hwy 165 where it started traveling south and lost control, crashing into a ditch near a residence by Rabideaux’s Sausage Kitchen.

The driver and passenger then got out of the car and fled on foot. But Troopers say nearby residents saw the two suspects running and were able to give authorities directions as multiple agencies set up a perimeter and initiated a search around 6:20 a.m.

Both the suspects were spotted and taken into custody three minutes later.

Troopers say the driver was a 17-year-old and the passenger was 22 years old.

Both individuals were booked into the Jeff Davis Parish Jail. The driver was booked for aggravated flight from an officer, traffic violations, possession of stolen property, not having a driver’s license, and resisting arrest. The passenger was only booked for resisting arrest.

Other agencies that assisted in this incident included the Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office, Jennings Police Department, and Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Canine Unit.

