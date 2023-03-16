SWLA Arrest Report - March 15, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for March 15, 2023.

James Thaddeus Pappillion, 64, Lake Charles: Pedestrians on highways; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); urinating in a public place; possession of drug paraphernalia; contempt of court (2 charges).

Chad Robert Johnson, 37, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.

Nicholas Alan Olano, 35, Greenwell Springs: Failure to register and notify as a sex offender; parole detainer.

Jimmie Ray Botley, 34, Elton: Possession of a Schedule II drug; brake lights out.

Jeffery Glen Cofer, 24, Mertle Beach, SC: Burglary.

Amber Gene Smith, 37, Huntsville, TX: Possession of a Schedule II drug; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription.

Hali Jo Abshire, 27, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (3 charges); burglary.

Ronald Paul Steel Jr., 42, Lufkin, TX: Resisting a police officer with force; disturbing the peace; out of state detainer.

Kristy Ann Smola, 39, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; second-degree battery; possession of a Schedule III drug.

Horace James Stevens Jr., 56, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

