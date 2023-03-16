50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - March 15, 2023

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 5:20 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for March 15, 2023.

James Thaddeus Pappillion, 64, Lake Charles: Pedestrians on highways; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); urinating in a public place; possession of drug paraphernalia; contempt of court (2 charges).

Chad Robert Johnson, 37, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.

Nicholas Alan Olano, 35, Greenwell Springs: Failure to register and notify as a sex offender; parole detainer.

Jimmie Ray Botley, 34, Elton: Possession of a Schedule II drug; brake lights out.

Jeffery Glen Cofer, 24, Mertle Beach, SC: Burglary.

Amber Gene Smith, 37, Huntsville, TX: Possession of a Schedule II drug; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription.

Hali Jo Abshire, 27, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (3 charges); burglary.

Ronald Paul Steel Jr., 42, Lufkin, TX: Resisting a police officer with force; disturbing the peace; out of state detainer.

Kristy Ann Smola, 39, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; second-degree battery; possession of a Schedule III drug.

Horace James Stevens Jr., 56, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social Security Money
Potential change to Social Security benefits could impact people with disabilities
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Lindsey Racquel Fontenot, 36, of Iowa Colony, Texas, was killed in a four-vehicle accident on...
One killed in crash near Duson
The parents of a child who died in October 2022 have been arrested on murder charges in...
‘I think we all failed that kid,’ sheriff says after parents arrested in malnourished 12-year-old’s death
3 dead in Cameron Parish apparent drowning
3 dead in Cameron Parish apparent drowning

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer Thursday with windy conditions likely
McNeese organization focuses on mental health awareness for young people
McNeese organization focuses on mental health awareness for young people
McNeese organization focuses on mental health awareness for young people
MENTAL HEALTH CHAT WITH TEENS
A time capsule sealed with pieces of Cameron Parish history was opened Tuesday
Cameron Parish time capsule unsealed after more than 50 years