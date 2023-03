Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The City of Sulphur has announced the addition of a new ladder truck for the Sulphur Fire Department.

The truck is a 107-foot-long 2022 Pierce Enforcer, with the ability to pump up to 1,500 gallons of water per minute. A 500-gallon booster tank is also included.

The newest firetruck for the Sulphur Fire Department. (KPLC)

