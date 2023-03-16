50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Sam Houston High senior recognized nationally for documentary about La. coastal crisis

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Area high school student is being recognized nationally for his documentary about Louisiana’s coastal crisis.

Sam Houston High School and College Street Vocational Center senior Jacob Jewell found out this week that his documentary “The Forgotten Coast” won second place in the C-SPAN StudentCam Contest out of more than 1,500 submissions.

The full six-minute documentary will premiere on C-SPAN’s “Washington Journal” program on Saturday, April 15.

It will run several times throughout the day. You can also watch it online HERE.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social Security Money
Potential change to Social Security benefits could impact people with disabilities
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
Lindsey Racquel Fontenot, 36, of Iowa Colony, Texas, was killed in a four-vehicle accident on...
One killed in crash near Duson
The parents of a child who died in October 2022 have been arrested on murder charges in...
‘I think we all failed that kid,’ sheriff says after parents arrested in malnourished 12-year-old’s death

Latest News

Louisiana Drug epidemic walk
Project Trey hosting drug epidemic walk to spread overdose awareness
Boil Advisory lifted for Lacassine
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain and storms likely early Friday, severe threat is low
Sam Houston High senior recognized nationally for documentary about La. coastal crisis
Sam Houston High senior recognized nationally for documentary about La. coastal crisis