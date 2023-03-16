Sam Houston High senior recognized nationally for documentary about La. coastal crisis

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Area high school student is being recognized nationally for his documentary about Louisiana’s coastal crisis.

Sam Houston High School and College Street Vocational Center senior Jacob Jewell found out this week that his documentary “The Forgotten Coast” won second place in the C-SPAN StudentCam Contest out of more than 1,500 submissions.

The full six-minute documentary will premiere on C-SPAN’s “Washington Journal” program on Saturday, April 15.

It will run several times throughout the day. You can also watch it online HERE.

