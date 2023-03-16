McNeese Spotlight: Career Expo and Teacher Fair

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There are two career opportunities coming up for students graduating from McNeese State University. Julie Theriot with McNeese’s career and professional services spoke with us this morning about both the Career Fair and Teacher Expo.

Career Expo

The Career Expo will be held on March 28 in the McNeese Rec Center from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and is open to all current and former McNeese students.

Registration is not required and over 130 employers will be attending the fair who will be looking for full-time and part-time employees as well as students for internships.

Attendees are advised to dress professionally and have their resumes ready to give out to prospective employers at the event.

Students can also attend a resume workshop to get help with their resume, the Cowboy Closet Open House to look for professional clothes, and a printing party on March 21 where students can get copies of their resumes printed out.

Teacher Fair

The Teacher Fair will be on April 21 at the McNeese Rec Center from 9 a.m. until noon.

The event is part of a partnership with the McNeese Education Professions Department and will have representatives from over 20 school boards in Louisiana and Texas in attendance.

All students graduating in education will be in attendance but the event is also open to all students graduating in May 2023.

The school boards will be conducting 15-minute pre-scheduled interviews with students.

Any additional school boards looking to attend the event can contact careers@mcneese.edu for a link to register for the event. The deadline to register is April 3 at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.