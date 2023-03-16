McNeese softball run-rules Houston 9-1

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - McNeese softball played host to the Houston Cougars who made the short drive over to Lake Charles as the Cowgirls looked to tune things up ahead of their Southland Conference opener on Friday against Incarnate Word.

On Wednesday night the Cowgirls got their scoring started early in the first inning as Crislyne Moreno tripled down the left field line bringing in Rylie Bouvier and Chloe Gomez as McNeese took a 2-0 lead, and Moreno then scored on a past ball giving the Cowgirls a 3-0 lead in the first frame.

Houston did score a run in the second to cut the deficit to 3-1, but that was the final time Houston would cross home plate. Houston did threaten on multiple occasions, including the top of the fifth when they had runners on first and second, but the Cowgirls managed to turn a double play, their 19th of the season, to get out of the inning.

McNeese then continued to pour runs on and eventually run-ruled the Cougars 9-1 in five innings.

“Offensively I thought we came out and we were really aggressive, and we talked about it, that was kind of our message this week, how can we be a little bit more aggressive, aggressive teams win, that’s more our style,” said coach Landreneau following the win. “The last couple of weeks I feel like we haven’t really been ourselves defensively, offensively I was just happy to see our offense come out and swing the bats, we were aggressive, thought they made a couple of mistakes, and we were able to capitalize and take advantage of it.”

McNeese:

Chloe Gomez: 2/3, 1 R, 2 RBI, 1 BB

Reese Reyna: 1/4

Rylie Bouvier: 2/3, 1 R, 1 RBI

Crislyne Moreno: 1/3, 1 R, 2 RBI

Kelsey Gaspard: 1/3

Kaylee Lopez: 2/3, 1 R Rylee Eyster: 1 R

Alayis Seneca: 1/3, 1 R, 1 RBI

Mariana Torres: 1/1, 2 R, 1 BB

Delaney Dunham: 1/2, 1 R, 1 BB

Shaelyn Sanders: 2.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER

Lindsay Davis (W 3-1): 3.0 IP, 4 H, 2 BB, 1 SO

McNeese now heads to San Antonio where they will begin Southland Conference play against Incarnate Word on Friday.

