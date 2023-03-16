50/50 Thursdays
LSU President arrives in Lake Charles

By Emma Oertling
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s time to pack the bus! At least that was the case for LSU, who’s en route for a 1,000-mile drive around Louisiana, making stops all over LSU campuses and to many Louisiana cities.

This is not the first time LSU has traveled around the state, but it is for an LSU president to come along for the ride.

William Tate tells us that rather than staying behind, he wanted a hands-on experience.

“I think the most important thing we learned is we know we’re economic drivers from the state, but when you hear from people in their personal lives and how it’s made a difference for them or their children or their grandchildren, it reinforces you to be even more vigilant about what you’re doing day-to-day,” Tate said.

The LSU bus will soon be on its way to Crowley, where they will meet up with Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser to harvest crawfish.

