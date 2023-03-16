FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain and storms likely early Friday, severe threat is low

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Rain chances will increase overnight into Friday as a cold front approaches our area from the west, this could bring some heavy rain to the area too. This is not all bad news because we are very dry and could use some rain, plus it may help wash some pollen away. The most likely timing of the rain is between 2 am and 9 am Friday. Rainfall amounts will likely range from ½ inch to 1 inch, with some localized areas possible receiving 1 to 2 inches of rain.

The threat of severe weather is very low, but it is not zero. The greater risk of severe weather will likely remain north and northwest of SWLA Thursday night. Then Friday the threat will shift east of us ahead of the front. Damaging wind gusts would be the primary issue with storms moving over SWLA, though hail and an isolated tornado is possible too. Again, the overall chance of severe weather is very low. Make sure you have a way to receive weather alerts overnight just in case any warnings are issued.

Temperatures will drop quickly during the day Friday with most of the area remaining in the 50s during the day! And with a strong northerly wind we will have wind chills in the 40s during the afternoon!

The weekend looks rather chilly too with lows in the 40s and highs in the 50s, once again clouds will be a factor in the temperature forecast. If we get clearer skies we could see frost in some areas this weekend, so monitor our forecast for more on that in the coming days. We will likely remain overcast, especially Saturday and we could even see a few showers! I am including a 20% chance of rain, though with dry air in place most of the rain may evaporate before reaching the ground.

Cool weather likely sticks around into next week. Computer models continue to trend farther south and weaker with another possible storm system early next week. So for now I am removing all rain chances from the forecast through at least Thursday of next week. Temperatures will warm up once this system passes east of our area, and we will likely flirt with 80 for highs by the end of next week!

A weak front is likely to move into our area late next week, but the weather does not look to change much with this system.

And it is worth mentioning that there is a much higher degree of uncertainty regarding the temperature forecast for Saturday through early next week. This is due to uncertainty about cloud cover, more clouds would keep high temperatures cooler and low temperatures warmer. And less clouds would have the reverse impact. Some models show a 20 plus degree temperature difference for most of those days. This means the forecast could change wildly over the coming days. I hate uncertainty but do like to mention it when it is part of the forecast.

