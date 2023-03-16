Cameron Parish time capsule unsealed after more than 50 years

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A time capsule sealed with pieces of Cameron Parish history was opened Tuesday for the parish’s 153rd anniversary.

“I grew up here,” Roland Roux said. “I wanted to be a part of this, and I’ve waited three years.”

Dozens of people gathered in Cameron for an event many decades in the making. To celebrate the parish’s 153rd anniversary, officials unsealed a time capsule from more than 50 years ago. It was originally scheduled to be unsealed on its 50th anniversary, but it was delayed.

“We’ve been trying to do this for three years now, and with COVID and the hurricanes and stuff, it kind of backed it up,” Police Juror Scott Trahan said. “But, it’s a good day that people have been waiting on for a while.”

Pictures, newspaper articles, yearbooks, and more of the time capsule’s contents were displayed across the room. Some who were there to witness the time capsule being sealed all those years ago attended Tuesday’s event, like Roland Roux with Rice and Roux Cameron Parish Historical Group who brought his own pieces of history.

“I have original programs,” Roux said. I have some signage from that day, and the prized possession is two candles from the original birthday cake from 1970. They had the oldest man and woman come up and blow out those candles, and I was able to keep those, and I unwrapped them at the ceremony for the first time in 53 years.”

