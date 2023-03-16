2-year-old hit by white pickup in Welsh released from hospital

Welsh, LA (KPLC) - The 2-year-old boy hit by a white pickup truck on Bowers St. in Welsh has been released from the hospital, according to the child’s mother.

The 2-year-old boy will have to go through physical therapy to recover from injuries, which include a fractured pelvis and a small tear in his liver, his mother said.

No charges were filed against the driver of the pickup.

Welsh Police Chief Marcus Crochet said evidence points to the incident being an accident. However, the case will now be turned over to the Jeff Davis District Attorney, who will make the ultimate decision on charges.

