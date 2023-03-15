50/50 Thursdays
Three days into job, Will Wade lands first two transfers

McNeese Cowboys and Cowgirls basketball takes on New Orleans
By Justin Margolius
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Just a day after Will Wade was introduced as the new head coach of the McNeese basketball team, the Cowboys have received commitments from their first transfers for the 2023 season.

Mike Saunders Jr. who was previously at The University of Utah, and Zach Harvey, who played at UC-Santa Barbara, both announced their decisions to transfer to McNeese on Twitter Tuesday evening.

In his one season with the Utes, Saunders averaged 4.1 points, 1 assist, and 1 rebound per game. Arguably his best collegiate game came against No. 4 ranked UCLA, where the 6-foot guard put together a 25-point performance in a 78-71 loss.

This is now the second time that Saunders Jr. has transferred as he spent his first two years of eligibility at the University of Cincinnati where he made ten starts for the Bearcats.

Harvey only played five games at UC-Santa Barbara, scoring a total of 11 points. He spent two years at Cincinnati, where he averaged 3.3 points.

