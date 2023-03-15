50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - March 14, 2023

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 4:49 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for March 14, 2023.

Roland Andrew Dale, 46, Lake Charles: Bicycle must have reflectors; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kenneth Joseph Fontenot, 48, Lake Charles: Tail lamps; possession of a prescription for a schedule drug; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; no driver’s license on person.

Jean Lucien Fontenot, 42, Vinton: Failure to signal while turning; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Robert Lee Guidry, 62, Vinton: Contempt of court; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; out-of-state detainer.

Taylor Alexander Leggett, 34, Lake Charles: Driving on a roadway laned for traffic; first offense DWI.

Kimberly Ann Cooley, 49, Baytown, TX: Out of state detainer; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule III drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; failure to obey traffic-control signals.

Christopher Shawn Ory, 50, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule IV drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.

Ebony Lorein Chatman, 32, Beaumont, TX: Theft under $5,000 (3 charges).

Justin Jemar Hebert, 32, Sulphur: Theft under $5,000; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; contempt of court (3 charges).

Daniel Wade Bellard Jr., 36, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug.

John Ivory McCorpen Jr., 37, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; entry on or remaining on land after being forbidden.

Arthur Lee Phillips, 57, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault and child endangerment; illegal use of weapons.

Josiah Jamar Jackson, 28, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael Wayne Styles, 57, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm.

Kobe Veronique Shepard, 25, Houston, TX: Contempt of court (2 charges); possession fo a Schedule I drug.

