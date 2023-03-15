50/50 Thursdays
St. Louis Catholic boys basketball hires Rob Acord as their new head coach

By Justin Margolius
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - St. Louis Catholic hired Sam Houston basketball coach Rob Acord to become their new head coach.

The decision was made on Tuesday, March 14, after the school moved on from former head coach Mack Guillory after just two seasons.

In four seasons at Sam Houston, Acord compiled a (61-53) record and lead the Broncos to three LHSAA playoff appearances.

Before taking the job at Sam Houston, Acord was an assistant coach at St. Louis Catholic from 2015-17 as he helped the Saints to a quarterfinal appearance in 2017.

Acord also spent time as an assistant at LSU-Eunice and at Hathaway.

This past season the Saints went (14-15) and finished (6-5) in the 3-3A District.

