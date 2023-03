Scheduled power outage for some Jeff Davis Electric customers

Jeff Davis Parish, LA (KPLC) - Jeff Davis Electric Co-Op will have a scheduled outage to perform critical repairs near Hwy 26.

The outage is scheduled for 9 a.m. on March 16, and is expected to last four hours.

Streets affected include the following:

Highway 26

Highway 102

Lance Rd.

Panchoville Rd.

Demary Rd.

Babineaux Rd.

Ponderosa Rd.

Theo Rd.

