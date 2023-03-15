Sam Houston tennis player makes college decision official

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Jace Moody, the son of Sam Houston tennis head coach Jason Moody, made his college decision official on Wednesday afternoon as he signed his National Letter of Intent to play tennis at Wallace State Community College in Hanceville, Alabama.

“A lot went into my decision, I love the coach, and the community, and the environment of the college, and the campus area, it’s really nice, so I’m very excited to get there and start,” said Moody. “My dad has been a big inspiration for me with tennis. I grew up playing with him, and he’s helped coach me a lot through tennis, and throughout my life as a whole.”

For Moody, leaving Sam Houston and Moss Bluff will be a bit of an adjustment as his dad will no longer be his head coach.

But before he leaves Louisiana for Alabama, he still has some time left on the court with his dad coaching him, and he said his goal for the remainder of his time at Sam Houston is to soak it up and improve before he heads off to Wallace State.

