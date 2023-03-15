50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Sam Houston tennis player makes college decision official

By Matthew Travis
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Jace Moody, the son of Sam Houston tennis head coach Jason Moody, made his college decision official on Wednesday afternoon as he signed his National Letter of Intent to play tennis at Wallace State Community College in Hanceville, Alabama.

“A lot went into my decision, I love the coach, and the community, and the environment of the college, and the campus area, it’s really nice, so I’m very excited to get there and start,” said Moody. “My dad has been a big inspiration for me with tennis. I grew up playing with him, and he’s helped coach me a lot through tennis, and throughout my life as a whole.”

For Moody, leaving Sam Houston and Moss Bluff will be a bit of an adjustment as his dad will no longer be his head coach.

But before he leaves Louisiana for Alabama, he still has some time left on the court with his dad coaching him, and he said his goal for the remainder of his time at Sam Houston is to soak it up and improve before he heads off to Wallace State.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social Security Money
Potential change to Social Security benefits could impact people with disabilities
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Lindsey Racquel Fontenot, 36, of Iowa Colony, Texas, was killed in a four-vehicle accident on...
One killed in crash near Duson
The parents of a child who died in October 2022 have been arrested on murder charges in...
‘I think we all failed that kid,’ sheriff says after parents arrested in malnourished 12-year-old’s death
3 dead in Cameron Parish apparent drowning
3 dead in Cameron Parish apparent drowning

Latest News

Rob Acord
St. Louis Catholic boys basketball hires Rob Acord as their new head coach
McNeese Cowboys and Cowgirls basketball takes on New Orleans
Three days into job, Will Wade lands first two transfers
Will Wade’s contract worth $1.175 million, includes 5-game suspension
Will Wade’s contract worth $1.175 million, includes 5-game suspension
St. Louis Catholic boys basketball hires Rob Acord as their new head coach
St. Louis Catholic boys basketball hires Rob Acord as their new head coach