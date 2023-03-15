50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Man accused of stealing 70 head of livestock in Vernon Parish

Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry
Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry(Source: Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Vernon Parish, LA (KPLC) - A suspect was arrested following the theft of livestock in Allen Parish.

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) says Bobbie. G Smith, 65, stole 70 heads of livestock three times during November and December 2022. Smith, from Thayer, Missouri, is also accused of failing to provide acceptable payment to a livestock vendor.

Smith was arrested in Thayer on a warrant after the LDAF investigated the issue. The arrest itself was made by the Rural Crimes Unit of the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

He has not yet been extradited to Louisiana.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social Security Money
Potential change to Social Security benefits could impact people with disabilities
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Lindsey Racquel Fontenot, 36, of Iowa Colony, Texas, was killed in a four-vehicle accident on...
One killed in crash near Duson
The parents of a child who died in October 2022 have been arrested on murder charges in...
‘I think we all failed that kid,’ sheriff says after parents arrested in malnourished 12-year-old’s death
3 dead in Cameron Parish apparent drowning
3 dead in Cameron Parish apparent drowning

Latest News

Lieutenant Governor visits Lake Charles ahead of 16th Annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off
Lieutenant Governor visits Lake Charles ahead of 16th Annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off
Lieutenant Governor visits Lake Charles ahead of 16th Annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off
Lieutenant Governor comes to Lake Charles for 16th Annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer Thursday with windy conditions likely
Duane Boudreaux
Intoxicated, naked man arrested after police chase through Pineville ends in Ball