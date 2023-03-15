Man accused of stealing 70 head of livestock in Vernon Parish

Vernon Parish, LA (KPLC) - A suspect was arrested following the theft of livestock in Allen Parish.

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) says Bobbie. G Smith, 65, stole 70 heads of livestock three times during November and December 2022. Smith, from Thayer, Missouri, is also accused of failing to provide acceptable payment to a livestock vendor.

Smith was arrested in Thayer on a warrant after the LDAF investigated the issue. The arrest itself was made by the Rural Crimes Unit of the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

He has not yet been extradited to Louisiana.

