Lieutenant Governor Comes to Lake Charles for 16th Annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off

By Emma Oertling
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser came to Lake Charles today to promote and talk about the 16th Annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off being held in Lake Charles.

In previous years, the cook-off has been held in Lafayette, but it will be held here in Lake Charles to promote tourism.

The cook-off will welcome many Louisiana chefs cooking up some delicious cajun cuisine and competing for the crown!

