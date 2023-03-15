Lieutenant Governor Comes to Lake Charles for 16th Annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser came to Lake Charles today to promote and talk about the 16th Annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off being held in Lake Charles.

In previous years, the cook-off has been held in Lafayette, but it will be held here in Lake Charles to promote tourism.

The cook-off will welcome many Louisiana chefs cooking up some delicious cajun cuisine and competing for the crown!

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.