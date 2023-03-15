Lieutenant Governor Comes to Lake Charles for 16th Annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -
Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser came to Lake Charles today to promote and talk about the 16th Annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off being held in Lake Charles.
In previous years, the cook-off has been held in Lafayette, but it will be held here in Lake Charles to promote tourism.
The cook-off will welcome many Louisiana chefs cooking up some delicious cajun cuisine and competing for the crown!
