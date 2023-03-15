Iowa Rabbit Festival celebrating 34 years

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Back from its hiatus and celebrating its 34th year, the Iowa Rabbit Festival has been a staple of the City of Iowa since 1986. What initially began as a promotion for the rabbit processing plant is now one of the biggest events in our area with live music, a rabbit cook-off, and a carnival!

The festival is kicking off Thursday, March 16, and will run through Saturday.

While the event is now being held at the Burton Collesium in Lake Charles due to the festival outgrowing its previous location, that doesn’t stop Iowa residents from making the trip over and celebrating.

And one question might be on the mind of those who have never attended. It may be called the Rabbit Festival but will there actually be rabbits?

Absolutely!

34TH ANNUAL IOWA RABBIT FESTIVAL

There will be a rabbit show at 8 a.m. on Saturday.

You can also check out the rabbit cook-off which anyone can “Jump” in on.

Ricky Vincent, a board member for the festival says the cook-off is always an exciting time, “We have about 15 teams right now but are looking for more.”

The cook-off will consist of two categories, entrée, and an appetizer. All of which must consist of dishes that contain at least 50% rabbit. Anyone can register to take part via the website until Friday and it’s $50 for each category. That competition begins on Saturday at 8 a.m.

Benefits will go towards the Iowa community and various youth organizations, schools, and scholarships for high school seniors.

The Iowa rabbit festival will also have a great lineup of live performances.

Friday

6:00 PM - 7:30 PM - Adam Leger Band

7:30 PM - 9:00 PM - Cody Forest

9:00 PM - 10:30 PM - Dustin Sonnier

10:30 PM - 12:00 AM - Wayne Toups

SATURDAY

Cook-off stage

10:00 AM - 11:00 AM - Ganey Arsement

11:30 AM - 12:30 PM - Doc Wilder

1:00 PM - 3:00 PM - Zydecane

Main Stage

4:00 PM - 5:30 PM - John Dale Hebert

5:30 PM - 7:00 PM - Charlie Wayne Band

7:00 PM - 8:30 PM - Casey Peveto

8:30 PM - 10:00 PM - The Flamethrowers

10:00 PM - 11:30 PM - Gyth Rigdon

For more information or to sign up for the cook-off, you can visit the festival’s website here.

