50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Hurricane Chris acquitted of murder charge

By Alexandria Savage and Curtis Heyen
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Caddo District Court jury has acquitted 34-year-old rapper Christopher Dooley, aka Hurricane Chris.

The five-man, seven-woman panel found the Shreveport native not guilty of second-degree murder and possession of stolen things.

[RELATED: Mothers of Hurricane Chris, slain man react to rapper’s acquittal on murder charge]

Dooley had been on trial for more than a week in connection with the shooting death of 32-year-old Danzeria Farris Jr. The latter died after having been shot multiple times June 19, 2020, at a gas station at Hearne Avenue at Hollywood Avenue in Shreveport.

A Caddo District Court jury has acquitted 34-year-old rapper Christopher Dooley, aka Hurricane Chris.

Attorneys began their closing arguments in Judge John D. Mosley Jr.’s courtroom at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, March 14. The trial started Monday, March 6.

In between, prosecutors called nine witnesses while the defense presented two, including Hurricane Chris himself.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX:

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social Security Money
Potential change to Social Security benefits could impact people with disabilities
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Lindsey Racquel Fontenot, 36, of Iowa Colony, Texas, was killed in a four-vehicle accident on...
One killed in crash near Duson
The parents of a child who died in October 2022 have been arrested on murder charges in...
‘I think we all failed that kid,’ sheriff says after parents arrested in malnourished 12-year-old’s death
3 dead in Cameron Parish apparent drowning
3 dead in Cameron Parish apparent drowning

Latest News

McNeese organization focuses on mental health awareness for young people
McNeese organization focuses on mental health awareness for young people
McNeese organization focuses on mental health awareness for young people
MENTAL HEALTH CHAT WITH TEENS
A time capsule sealed with pieces of Cameron Parish history was opened Tuesday
Cameron Parish time capsule unsealed after more than 50 years
A time capsule sealed with pieces of Cameron Parish history was opened Tuesday
Cameron Parish time capsule unsealed after more than 50 years
The 2-year-old boy hit by a white pickup truck on Bowers St. in Welsh has been released from...
2-year-old hit by white pickup in Welsh released from hospital