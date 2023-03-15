FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer Thursday with windy conditions likely

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As expected, we saw warmer temperatures and sunshine Wednesday. Clear skies will allow temperatures to drop quickly overnight with lows reaching the 50s Thursday morning. However, clouds will likely return before sunrise and the wind will pick up, this should push temperatures before sunrise.

We will reach the mid to upper 70s Thursday as winds become southerly again, gusts could exceed 25 mph at times. Clouds will be more widespread through the day Thursday, but rain is likely to be limited during the day. Although a few showers are possible, especially in the afternoon.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

Rain chances will be much higher Thursday night into Friday when the front moves through and this could bring some heavy rain to the area too. This is not all bad news because we are very dry and could use some rain, plus it may help wash some pollen away. The most likely timing of the rain is between 3 am and 3 pm Friday.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

The threat of severe weather is very low, but it is not zero. The greater risk of severe weather likely remains north and northwest of SWLA Thursday night. Then Friday the threat will shift east of our ahead of the front.

Temperatures will drop quickly during the day Friday with most of the area remaining in the 50s during the day! The weekend looks rather chilly too with lows in the 40s and highs in the 50s, once again clouds will be a factor in the temperature forecast. If we get clearer skies we could see frost in some areas this weekend, so monitor our forecast for more on that in the coming days.

Cool weather likely stick around into next week with another storm system occurring sometime between Monday and Wednesday. The models continue to trend farther south with this system, and for the that reason the rain chance is lower for Monday and Tuesday. If this trend continues, we may not see any rain at all. Temperatures will warm up once this system passes east of our area, and we will likely flirt with 80 for highs by the end of next week!

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

A weak front likely moves into our area late next week, but the weather does not look to change much with this system.

And it is worth mentioning that there is a much higher degree of uncertainty regarding the temperature forecast for Saturday through early next week. This is due to uncertainty about cloud cover, more clouds would keep high temperatures cooler and low temperatures warmer. And less clouds would have the reverse impact. Some models show a 20 plus degree temperature difference for most of those days. This means the forecast could change wildly over the coming days. I hate uncertainty but do like to mention it when it is part of the forecast.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.