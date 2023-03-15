First Alert Forecast: Gentle warmup today, windy tomorrow ahead of front.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A cold start this morning with temperatures in the 40s under clear and calm conditions in Southwest Louisiana. Out the door you’ll need those coats and jackets but temperatures will steadily climb today back up into the lower 70s by this afternoon with the full day of sunshine expected. Tonight we’ll see temperatures a little less cold in the mid 50s as winds turn back on shore.

Wind gusts Thursday (KPLC)

Winds will be picking up through the day tomorrow becoming rather gusty by the afternoon with some models pushing for gusts of 30 mph or higher. Highs on our Thursday will warm up into the upper 70s as clouds increase. Chance for storms holds off until late Thursday night into early Friday morning as a strong cold front moves through Southwest Louisiana.

Front arriving late Thursday night (KPLC)

This front is expected to move through in the predawn hours of Friday producing a line of strong thunderstorms that could produce some damaging winds and even the possibility of an isolated tornado along with heavy rain. We’ll be tracking that for you in the early Friday morning hours, but the worst of the weather looks to come through overnight before sunrise. Some heavy downpours are possible as it moves through the area with models expecting 1-2″ of rain.

Rainfall totals Friday (KPLC)

After the front passes, temperatures quickly drop through the 50s and remain there through the day. Highs Saturday Sunday and Monday will stay chilly, not getting out of the 50s. Temperatures Saturday through the start of next week will have some uncertainty with some models disagreeing on how much cloud cover will be generated by a trough moving into the area from the West.

-Joseph

