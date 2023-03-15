50/50 Thursdays
Dillon James receives 8 years for assault on newspaper delivery person

(Pixabay)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Vernon Parish, LA (KPLC) - Dillon James has been sentenced to 8 years in prison after he and his brother were both found guilty of assault on a newspaper delivery person at their grandfather’s Rosepine home in December of 2021, according to the Office of District Attorney.

Vernon Parish District Attorney Terry Lambright says James was found guilty of second-degree battery on August 31, 2022, but due to a post-conviction motion filed by James’ defense, the sentencing was delayed until March 14, 2023.

Judge Tony C. Bennett would deny the defense’s motion, sentencing James to 8 years in prison and suspending one of those years.

Dillon’s brother, Douglas, was similarly sentenced to 8 years in prison with one year suspended on Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2022, but was also ordered to serve three years of probation and pay a $2,000 fine once his prison term is up.

In response to the sentencing, District Attorney Lambright said, “I am pleased with the outcome of this case. This was a senseless act that should have never happened. “People should feel safe in Vernon Parish and I will continue to work every day to ensure their safety.”

