City council defers hearing on Place Vendome condemnation again

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Lake Charles City Council has tabled the discussion about condemning an abandoned apartment complex that has repeatedly caught fire.

Place Vendome on Prejean Drive has burned seven times in two and a half years.

After two fires in February 2023, city officials said final action would be taken at the March 1 city council meeting to order demolition of the complex. That hearing was postponed until the next meeting after a potential buyer showed interest in the property.

Ahead of the March 15 city council meeting, city officials said the hearing will be postponed for another two weeks while they work out an agreement with potential developers.

The Lake Charles Fire Department responded to an early morning fire at the Place Vendome apartment complex on Feb. 16, 2023.

The apartment complex has been abandoned since Hurricane Laura.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.