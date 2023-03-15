50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

City council defers hearing on Place Vendome condemnation again

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Lake Charles City Council has tabled the discussion about condemning an abandoned apartment complex that has repeatedly caught fire.

Place Vendome on Prejean Drive has burned seven times in two and a half years.

After two fires in February 2023, city officials said final action would be taken at the March 1 city council meeting to order demolition of the complex. That hearing was postponed until the next meeting after a potential buyer showed interest in the property.

Ahead of the March 15 city council meeting, city officials said the hearing will be postponed for another two weeks while they work out an agreement with potential developers.

The Lake Charles Fire Department responded to an early morning fire at the Place Vendome apartment complex on Feb. 16, 2023.

The apartment complex has been abandoned since Hurricane Laura.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social Security Money
Potential change to Social Security benefits could impact people with disabilities
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Lindsey Racquel Fontenot, 36, of Iowa Colony, Texas, was killed in a four-vehicle accident on...
One killed in crash near Duson
The parents of a child who died in October 2022 have been arrested on murder charges in...
‘I think we all failed that kid,’ sheriff says after parents arrested in malnourished 12-year-old’s death
3 dead in Cameron Parish apparent drowning
3 dead in Cameron Parish apparent drowning

Latest News

Jeff Davis Electric Co-Op will have a scheduled outage to perform critical repairs near Hwy 26.
Scheduled power outage for some Jeff Davis Electric customers
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer Thursday with windy conditions likely
Lieutenant Governor visits Lake Charles ahead of 16th Annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off
Lieutenant Governor visits Lake Charles ahead of 16th Annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off
Lieutenant Governor visits Lake Charles ahead of 16th Annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off
Lieutenant Governor comes to Lake Charles for 16th Annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off