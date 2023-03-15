50/50 Thursdays
10-year-old robbed at gunpoint at bus stop in New Orleans, police say

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are investigating an alleged robbery at a bus stop in which a 10-year-old’s cell phone was stolen.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the incident reportedly happened at a bus stop near the intersection of Bundy and Dwyer Roads in New Orleans East around 2:42 p.m. on Tues., March 14.

Police say a 10-year-old juvenile male was at a bus stop when two women and a man exited a black SUV and demanded the boy’s cell phone at gunpoint.

The victim reportedly complied and the unknown suspects fled.

No other information was disclosed.

