Will Wade’s five-year contract worth $1.175 million

Will Wade introduced as McNeese head coach
By Jillian Corder and Matthew Travis
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Will Wade’s contract with McNeese State is worth $1.175 million over five years.

McNeese released the contract at KPLC’s request. The contract runs through April 30, 2028.

Wade will be paid $200k in his first year, with his salary increasing in the second year.

  • First year: $200k
  • Second year: $225k
  • Third year: $250k
  • Fourth year: $250k
  • Fifth year: $250k

Wade’s salary is comprised of a McNeese State University base salary of $200k and a McNeese State University Foundation annual premium benefit of the balance of the base salary, which will be paid in monthly installments, according to the contract.

In addition, Wade has the chance to receive the following bonuses:

  • Conference Regular Season Championship: $5,000
  • Conference Tournament- finals appearance: $5,000
  • Conference Tournament Championship: $15k
  • Each win at the NCAA tournament: $25k
  • NIT tournament appearance: $2,500
  • Each win at the NIT tournament: $1,000
  • Conference Coach of the Year: $10k
  • National Coach of the Year (limit of one): $20k
  • Coach shall receive a financial incentive award for each team with a NCAA Single Year Academic Progress Rate (APR) score that is at or above 985: $1,500
  • Coach shall receive a financial incentive for each team with a NCAA Multi Year Academic Progress Rate with a score at or above 975: $1,500

Wade will also receive a $500 monthly vehicle stipend if a courtesy/leased vehicle arrangement through a local dealership cannot be reached.

KPLC is updating this story.

