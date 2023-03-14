Will Wade’s five-year contract worth $1.175 million

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Will Wade’s contract with McNeese State is worth $1.175 million over five years.

McNeese released the contract at KPLC’s request. The contract runs through April 30, 2028.

Wade will be paid $200k in his first year, with his salary increasing in the second year.

First year: $200k

Second year: $225k

Third year: $250k

Fourth year: $250k

Fifth year: $250k

Wade’s salary is comprised of a McNeese State University base salary of $200k and a McNeese State University Foundation annual premium benefit of the balance of the base salary, which will be paid in monthly installments, according to the contract.

In addition, Wade has the chance to receive the following bonuses:

Conference Regular Season Championship: $5,000

Conference Tournament- finals appearance: $5,000

Conference Tournament Championship: $15k

Each win at the NCAA tournament: $25k

NIT tournament appearance: $2,500

Each win at the NIT tournament: $1,000

Conference Coach of the Year: $10k

National Coach of the Year (limit of one): $20k

Coach shall receive a financial incentive award for each team with a NCAA Single Year Academic Progress Rate (APR) score that is at or above 985: $1,500

Coach shall receive a financial incentive for each team with a NCAA Multi Year Academic Progress Rate with a score at or above 975: $1,500

Wade will also receive a $500 monthly vehicle stipend if a courtesy/leased vehicle arrangement through a local dealership cannot be reached.

