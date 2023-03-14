Tips for balancing inflation and retirement plans

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With bank failures, the volatility of the stock market and inflation, it’s a scary time for anyone hoping to retire.

Sixty-seven-year-old David Armstrong doesn’t buy as many eggs as he used to, since the price went up.

“Instead of a three-egg omelet we’ll do a two-egg omelet or one egg on a sausage biscuit,” he said.

Armstrong thought he would be retired by now. The associate professor at McNeese State University said he’s working at least another year hoping to improve his financial security.

“Between house, energy, food it costs me almost $400 a month more in 2022 than it did in 2021. So prices are going up on everything, while at the same time the amount in my retirement account is going down,” said Armstrong.

He cuts spending where he can.

Certified Financial Planner Reed Mendelson said people of all ages should always plan for inflation and the reduced spending power that results.

“People who are making ‘x’ dollars today are going to have ‘x’ minus something five years from now and ten years from now in purchasing power regardless of the rate of inflation,” he said.

Mendelson said historically, investments always outpace inflation.

“A lot of people are holding onto cash because they think the market’s going to go down. But they’re losing ground by doing it because that dollar today will buy them less a year from now. So, you need to keep your money working for you,” he said.

Mendelson points out there are interest-paying investments other than stock or a bank account, though he says since 1871 stocks have out always outperformed inflation.

Mendelson recommends consulting with a professional to help secure your financial future.

