SWLA Arrest Report - March 13, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for March 13, 2023.

Steven Jo Lyle Cook, 29, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; driver must be licensed; must have motor vehicle liability in vehicle; owner must secure vehicle registration.

Keith Joseph Holland, 60, Iowa: Domestic abuse.

Shelton Durrell Hills, 35, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; aggravated flight from an officer.

Loni Idell Courville, 34, Iowa: Theft under $5,000.

Nelson Lee King Jr., 33, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession fo a Schedule I drug; possession of marijuana; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

Kenneth Layne Squibb, 57, Lake Charles: Property damage under $50,000; theft under $1,000; resisting a police officer with force or violence; battery of a police officer.

Byron Sherwood Stracener, 59, Channelview, TX: Property damage under $50,000; theft under $25,000; burglary.

Leonard Earl Carter, 44, Lake Charles: Possession of synthetic marijuana; obstruction of justice.

Nathan Lizane Bilbo, 20, Sulphur: Battery.

Beverly Ann Nelson, 40, West, TX: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of stolen things under $25,000.

Marcus Desmond Hafford Jr., 23, Lake Charles: Theft under $25,000; illegal transmission of monetary funds; racketeering; forgery (2 charges).

Shannon Shanece Mitchell, 33, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession fo a Schedule IV drug.

