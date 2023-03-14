SOWELA Spotlight: Flying Tiger Fest

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - SOWELA will be hosting its first-ever Flying Tiger Fest on Saturday, March 25. Allison Dering with the SOWELA enrollment office joined us this morning to give us the details.

The Flying Tiger Fest allows prospective students and families to tour the campus and meet SOWELA instructors. Those tours include many hands-on learning opportunities as well as the Aviation hangar with planes, nursing simulation labs, industrial training units, and more. Prospective students can also speak with financial aid representatives about scholarships, complete FAFSA or school applications, and even visit with student organizations and club representatives.

There will also be live music, food, giveaways, and activities for kids sponsored by The Children’s Museum of SWLA.

The free event will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at SOWELA’s main campus in Lake Charles.

For more information on the event or about SOWELA you can contact them at onestop@sowela.edu or (337) 421-6550.

