Solid Waste Convenience Centers expanding hours

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury’s Residential Solid Waste Convenience Centers are expanding operating hours beginning on Thursday, March 16.

The new hours are 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Thursday through Monday. The centers are closed on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The sites, located at 2915 Post Oak Road in Sulphur and 500 B Swift Plant Road in Lake Charles, are expanding hours to allow residents to take advantage of Daylight Saving Time.

The sites are available to all Calcasieu residents with a valid driver’s license.

