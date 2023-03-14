50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Solid Waste Convenience Centers expanding hours

(Jeremy J. Ford)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury’s Residential Solid Waste Convenience Centers are expanding operating hours beginning on Thursday, March 16.

The new hours are 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Thursday through Monday. The centers are closed on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The sites, located at 2915 Post Oak Road in Sulphur and 500 B Swift Plant Road in Lake Charles, are expanding hours to allow residents to take advantage of Daylight Saving Time.

The sites are available to all Calcasieu residents with a valid driver’s license.

For more information, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social Security Money
Potential change to Social Security benefits could impact people with disabilities
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Lindsey Racquel Fontenot, 36, of Iowa Colony, Texas, was killed in a four-vehicle accident on...
One killed in crash near Duson
The parents of a child who died in October 2022 have been arrested on murder charges in...
‘I think we all failed that kid,’ sheriff says after parents arrested in malnourished 12-year-old’s death
3 dead in Cameron Parish apparent drowning
3 dead in Cameron Parish apparent drowning

Latest News

Some clouds thickening Tuesday afternoon.
First Alert Forecast: Cooler temps today, short warmup in the week ahead before another front.
2-year-old hospitalized in Welsh hit-and-run accident
2-year-old hospitalized in Welsh hit-and-run accident
Mike Pence, Former Vice President
Former VP Mike Pence coming to Deville on Sunday
Fire sparked by battery
Lithium-ion battery fire prompts warning from La. officials