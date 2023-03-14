50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Sign-up begins for Imperial Calcasieu summer camp

Branch Out, Imperial Calcasieu Museum's summer art camp
Branch Out, Imperial Calcasieu Museum's summer art camp(Imperial Calcasieu Museum)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Branch Out, a kids’ summer art camp hosted by the Imperial Calcasieu Museum, begins accepting registrations today for museum members.

Registration is currently only available for members, but general registration will open on March 23.

The art camp is holding two sessions for children grades kindergarten through 8th. Each class will have a maximum of 12 students, to ensure personalized attention to every child.

The first session is ‘Joie de Vivre,’ which takes place on June 5-9, June 12-16, and June 19-23. Session two, ‘Christmas in July,’ will be June 26-30, July 10-14, and July 17-21.

The times being offered for the sessions will be in the morning, 9 to 11:30 a.m.; in the afternoon, 12:30 to 3 p.m.; or for a full day, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The price of one session for a half day is $135 for museum members or $150 for non-members. The prices of one session for the full day is $275 for museum members or $325 for non-members.

The museum also has bundles available: $625 for two full-day sessions and a membership, and $275 for two half-day sessions and a membership.

For more information or to access the registration form, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social Security Money
Potential change to Social Security benefits could impact people with disabilities
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Lindsey Racquel Fontenot, 36, of Iowa Colony, Texas, was killed in a four-vehicle accident on...
One killed in crash near Duson
The parents of a child who died in October 2022 have been arrested on murder charges in...
‘I think we all failed that kid,’ sheriff says after parents arrested in malnourished 12-year-old’s death
3 dead in Cameron Parish apparent drowning
3 dead in Cameron Parish apparent drowning

Latest News

The Louisiana State Capitol building in Baton Rouge, La.
Officials provide update about Insure La. Incentive Program
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
Some clouds thickening Tuesday afternoon.
First Alert Forecast: Cooler temps today, short warmup in the week ahead before another front.
2-year-old hospitalized in Welsh hit-and-run accident
2-year-old hospitalized in Welsh hit-and-run accident