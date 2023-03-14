Sign-up begins for Imperial Calcasieu summer camp

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Branch Out, a kids’ summer art camp hosted by the Imperial Calcasieu Museum, begins accepting registrations today for museum members.

Registration is currently only available for members, but general registration will open on March 23.

The art camp is holding two sessions for children grades kindergarten through 8th. Each class will have a maximum of 12 students, to ensure personalized attention to every child.

The first session is ‘Joie de Vivre,’ which takes place on June 5-9, June 12-16, and June 19-23. Session two, ‘Christmas in July,’ will be June 26-30, July 10-14, and July 17-21.

The times being offered for the sessions will be in the morning, 9 to 11:30 a.m.; in the afternoon, 12:30 to 3 p.m.; or for a full day, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The price of one session for a half day is $135 for museum members or $150 for non-members. The prices of one session for the full day is $275 for museum members or $325 for non-members.

The museum also has bundles available: $625 for two full-day sessions and a membership, and $275 for two half-day sessions and a membership.

For more information or to access the registration form, CLICK HERE.

