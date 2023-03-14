Search underway for missing Westlake woman after car found abandoned in Jeff Davis Parish

Jeff Davis Parish, La. (KPLC) - Jeff Davis Parish deputies are searching for a woman whose car was found abandoned off I-10 Monday.

Wendy Annette Striedel, 46, of Westlake, was driving a 2023 Acura Integra, according to Chief Deputy Chris Ivey. The car was found around 6 p.m. near Oilfield Road between Lacassine and Welsh.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office at 337-821-2100.

