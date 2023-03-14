50/50 Thursdays
Search underway for missing Westlake woman after car found abandoned in Jeff Davis Parish

Wendy Annette Striedel, 46, of Westlake
Wendy Annette Striedel, 46, of Westlake(Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Jeff Davis Parish, La. (KPLC) - Jeff Davis Parish deputies are searching for a woman whose car was found abandoned off I-10 Monday.

Wendy Annette Striedel, 46, of Westlake, was driving a 2023 Acura Integra, according to Chief Deputy Chris Ivey. The car was found around 6 p.m. near Oilfield Road between Lacassine and Welsh.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office at 337-821-2100.

