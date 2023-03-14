50/50 Thursdays
REPORT: Jameis Winston returning to Saints on 1-year deal

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) passes in the first half of an NFL football...
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) passes in the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)(Associated Press)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The New Orleans Saints and quarterback Jameis Winston are finalizing a deal to remain in the Big Easy according to CBS Senior NFL Insider Josina Anderson.

The deal is for one-year worth up to $8M according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Winston has a 34-46 record as a starting quarterback with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Saints.

The former Florida State quarterback will back up newly acquired Derek Carr who recently signed a four-year deal with the Saints.

