Officials to provide update about Insure La. Incentive Program

The Louisiana State Capitol building in Baton Rouge, La.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Insurance plans to give an update about the Insure Louisiana Incentive Program during a press conference on Tuesday, March 14.

The program was set up through a bill proposed during a special legislative session back in January of 2023. The bill proposed placing millions of dollars into an incentive fund for insurance companies.

The goal of the legislation was to potentially improve Louisiana’s insurance landscape.

The application period for the program has wrapped up.

During the press conference on Tuesday, March 14, leaders are expected to announce which companies have applied to participate, how much funding has been requested, and the timeline for further implementation of the program.

