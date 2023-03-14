50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

No charges filed after 2-year-old hit by a vehicle in Welsh

2-year-old hospitalized in Welsh hit-and-run accident
2-year-old hospitalized in Welsh hit-and-run accident
By Jakob Evans
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Welsh, LA (KPLC) - No charges are being filed against the driver who hit a 2-year-old boy with his white pickup truck on March 13, in Welsh, Welsh Police Chief Marcus Crochet confirmed.

According to the child’s mother, the toddler was playing at the end of a driveway on Bowers St. between a U-haul truck and another vehicle because they were moving. She says she was right there when the truck swerved to avoid a vehicle in the roadway and hit her child.

Welsh Police initially described the accident as a hit-and-run after they found the boy with severe road rash to the head and legs at approximately 6:15 p.m., according to Welsh Police Chief Marcus Crochet.

The child is in stable condition at a hospital in Lafayette with a small tear in his liver and a fractured pelvis.

Crochet said evidence points to the incident being an accident. However, the case will now be turned over to the Jeff Davis District Attorney, who will make the ultimate decision on charges.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social Security Money
Potential change to Social Security benefits could impact people with disabilities
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Lindsey Racquel Fontenot, 36, of Iowa Colony, Texas, was killed in a four-vehicle accident on...
One killed in crash near Duson
The parents of a child who died in October 2022 have been arrested on murder charges in...
‘I think we all failed that kid,’ sheriff says after parents arrested in malnourished 12-year-old’s death
3 dead in Cameron Parish apparent drowning
3 dead in Cameron Parish apparent drowning

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Warmer weather but only briefly until the next cold front arrives
CITGO to host annual E-recycle day
CITGO to host annual E-recycle day
FEMA is reimbursing $71,263,081 million to Southwest Louisiana through federal grants for...
Additional $71 million in reimbursements coming to SWLA economy
Mike Pence, Former Vice President
Former VP Mike Pence coming to Deville on Sunday