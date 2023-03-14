No charges filed after 2-year-old hit by a vehicle in Welsh

Welsh, LA (KPLC) - No charges are being filed against the driver who hit a 2-year-old boy with his white pickup truck on March 13, in Welsh, Welsh Police Chief Marcus Crochet confirmed.

According to the child’s mother, the toddler was playing at the end of a driveway on Bowers St. between a U-haul truck and another vehicle because they were moving. She says she was right there when the truck swerved to avoid a vehicle in the roadway and hit her child.

Welsh Police initially described the accident as a hit-and-run after they found the boy with severe road rash to the head and legs at approximately 6:15 p.m., according to Welsh Police Chief Marcus Crochet.

The child is in stable condition at a hospital in Lafayette with a small tear in his liver and a fractured pelvis.

Crochet said evidence points to the incident being an accident. However, the case will now be turned over to the Jeff Davis District Attorney, who will make the ultimate decision on charges.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.